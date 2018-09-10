Bentley played 51 snaps on defense in Sunday's victory over the Texans and had seven tackles. He also logged one QB hit.

Bentley additionally played 15 snaps on special teams. Patriots' special teams captain Matthew Slater went so far as to compare the fifth-round rookie to former Pro Bowl linebacker Jerod Mayo after the season opener, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. "His play on the field has been tremendous," Slater said, "He's a player that players in this locker room really trust and have a lot of confidence in." Bentley's 51 defensive snaps were the most played by any member the Patriots' front-seven Week 1.