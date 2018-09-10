Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Seven tackles in pro debut
Bentley played 51 snaps on defense in Sunday's victory over the Texans and had seven tackles. He also logged one QB hit.
Bentley additionally played 15 snaps on special teams. Patriots' special teams captain Matthew Slater went so far as to compare the fifth-round rookie to former Pro Bowl linebacker Jerod Mayo after the season opener, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. "His play on the field has been tremendous," Slater said, "He's a player that players in this locker room really trust and have a lot of confidence in." Bentley's 51 defensive snaps were the most played by any member the Patriots' front-seven Week 1.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...