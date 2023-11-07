Bentley registered 13 tackles (10 solo), including two sacks, in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Commanders.

Bentley was knocked out of the Patriots' Week 8 loss to the Dolphins with a hamstring injury and was a limited participant in practice leading up to Sunday's game. It didn't seem to bother him, however, as Bentley played every single defensive snap while leading the team in tackles and sacks. He leads the team with 68 total tackles and his three sacks is tied with Christian Barmore for second behind Matthew Judon (four), who was placed on IR on Oct. 14 with a biceps injury.