Bentley (toe) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Bentley recorded a team-high seven sacks and added a sack during the Patriots' season-opening loss, but he presumably picked up a toe injury as well. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but if he sits out practice again Thursday, his status for Week 2 could be in serious jeopardy.
