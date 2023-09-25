Bentley had six tackles (three solo), one pass deflection and two QB hits in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

Bentley finished third on the team in total tackles behind Jabril Peppers and Kyle Dugger. He's now up to 21 total tackles and is on pace to crack 100-plus tackles for the third straight season. Bentley and the Patriots will look to build on their momentum in Week 4 against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.