Bentley (arm) is participating in OTAs, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
Bentley suffered an arm injury in the Patriots' playoff loss to the Bills in January and never returned. His participation in OTA's should be a good sign that there was no lingering effects for the 4-year pro. Bentley has been a focal point of the Patriots' linebacker unit the last two seasons, totaling 200 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four passes defensed and three forced fumbles over that time.
