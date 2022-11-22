Bentley recorded nine tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 10-3 win over the Patriots.
Bentley paced the team with nine tackles but fell one shot of his fourth double-digit tackle outing of the campaign. Across 10 games, the fifth-year linebacker has recorded 64 tackles, two sacks and one interception.
