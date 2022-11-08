Bentley logged nine tackles (six solo) and one sack in Sunday's 26-3 victory over the Colts.

Bentley finished as the Patriots leading tackler and accounted for one of the team's nine sacks against Indianapolis. The inside linebacker now leads New England with 54 stops (22 solo) through the first nine games of the season, and he should have a chance to set a new career high in this category if remains healthy moving forward.