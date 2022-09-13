Bentley recorded seven tackles (four solo) including one sack during Sunday's season-opening loss to the Dolphins.
Bentley managed to lead the Patriots in tackles despite playing only 43 of the team's 60 defensive snaps. The starting inside linebacker should be poised to lead the team in stops for the second-straight season, should he remain healthy moving forward.
More News
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Takes the field•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Back with New England•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Leads team in tackles•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Will not return•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Leaves with injury•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Activated off COVID-19 list•