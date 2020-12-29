Bentley (shoulder) is inactive for Monday's game versus Buffalo.
The 24-year-old picked up the injury during last week's matchup with Miami and will miss at least one game as a result. Anfernee Jennings could start at inside linebacker for New England in Bentley's absence.
