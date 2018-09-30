Bentley (arm) is wearing a cast on his right arm Sunday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Bentley was placed on injured reserve earlier this week due to an undisclosed injury, which would appear to be related to his right arm. The rookie fifth-rounder had earned a role in New England's defense before suffering the injury. Bentley could be a candidate to return after missing eight games, but for the time being John Simon and Brandon King stand to split the rookie's defensive snaps.