Bentley (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.
Bentley was a late addition to the Patriots' injury report Friday with a knee issue, but he'll be good to go for Sunday's game. He's registered 86 tackles (40 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and a forced fumble over 12 games this season.
