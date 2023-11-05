Bentley (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Commanders.
Bentley suffered in the injury Week 8 against the Dolphins and was limited in practice throughout the week. However, the Purdue product is healthy enough to suit up, which should be good news for the Patriots defense.
