Bentley (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Bentley was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup after practicing in a limited fashion all week, but he'll ultimately need more time before retaking the field. Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia could see an uptick in defensive snaps with Bentley out.
More News
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Considered questionable for SNF•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Won't play Monday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Hampered by groin injury•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Managing groin issue•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Records career high in stops•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Path to playing time opens up•