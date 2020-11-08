Bentley (groin) has been downgraded to out for Monday's game against the Jets.
The 24-year-old was originally considered questionable for Monday's contest after practicing as a limited participant, but he's now been ruled out. Cassh Maluia is expected to start at inside linebacker in Bentley's place.
More News
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Hampered by groin injury•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Managing groin issue•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Records career high in stops•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Path to playing time opens up•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: All clear Sunday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Officially questionable•