Bentley (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zack Cox of NESN reports.
Mack Wilson has filled in for Bentley at linebacker with the latter off the field. His injury will be worth monitoring to assess his status for Week 9 against the Commanders.
More News
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Exits game Sunday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Records nine tackles in win•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Not on injury report•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Exits game Sunday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Six tackles in win•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Great opening game•