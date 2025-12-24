Hawkins logged seven tackles (four solo), one quarterback hit and one forced fumble during the Patriots' 28-24 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Hawkins was one of three New England defenders to play all 55 defensive snaps Sunday, and he finished tied with Christian Gonzalez as the team's third-leading tackler behind Jack Gibbens (10) and Carlton Davis (eight). Hawkins' biggest play of the game came late in the first quarter, when he punched the ball out of Derrick Henry's arms to give the Patriots the ball near midfield, and the offense was able to convert the turnover into a one-yard touchdown pass from Drake Maye to Hunter Henry 10 plays later. Hawkins has played every single defensive snap in seven of his last eight games and is up to 69 tackles (43 solo), including 1.5 sacks, four pass defenses (two interceptions), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 13 regular-season games.