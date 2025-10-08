Hawkins (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Hawkins was given the green light to play against the Bills on Sunday after working through a hamstring injury during Week 5 prep, and he finished that contest with three tackles (two solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery while playing every single defensive snap. The 2020 fourth-rounder is still working through the injury but would likely be cleared to suit up against the Saints on Sunday if he were to practice in full over the next two days.