Hawkins posted five tackles (four solo) during the Patriots' 27-14 win over the Jets on Thursday.

Hawkins was nursing a shoulder injury during Week 11 prep, but it didn't seem to bother him Thursday as he played every single defensive snap while finishing tied for the third most tackles on the Patriots. The sixth-year safety has accumulated 43 tackles (32 solo), including 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery across nine regular-season games.