Hawkins (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills.

Hawkins steadily increased his practice participation last week while working through a hamstring injury, and the 2020 fourth-rounder has been cleared to play in Sunday's AFC East clash. Hawkins has 20 tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one interception through the first four games of the regular season.