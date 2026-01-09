Hawkins tallied 71 total tackles (45 solo), including 1.5 sacks, six passes defensed, including four interceptions, and one forced fumble across 15 regular-season games in 2025.

The 28-year-old started all 15 games in which he appeared and logged 836 defensive snaps this season, the second-highest total of his career. In his second year with the Patriots, Hawkins proved to be an integral portion of the secondary, leading the team in interceptions and ranking fourth in passes defensed. Set to become an unrestricted free agent following New England's 2025 playoff run, Hawkins will likely draw interest from teams in need of a starting safety ahead of the 2026 season.