Hawkins recorded five total tackles (all solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one interception in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Raiders.

The 28-year-old safety appears to have emerged as the Patriots' top strong safety after starting just seven of 17 games in his first season with the team in 2024. Hawkins played 100-percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps in Week 1 and made a huge impact, picking off Geno Smith for his first interception since 2022. Additionally, Hawkins was one of three patriots to get after the quarterback Sunday, logging the first full sack of his career. He'll look to build on this impressive defensive performance when the Patriots face the Dolphins in Week 2.