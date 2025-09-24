default-cbs-image
Hawkins posted three tackles (two solo) in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Hawkins had a quiet performance after posting 13 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and an interception through the first two weeks. He was on the field for every one of the Patriots' defensive snaps, which has been the case for two of the team's first three games this year.

