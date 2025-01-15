Hawkins tallied 48 total tackles (27 solo) and defended one pass over 17 games in 2024.

The California product served as New England's top reserve safety this season, and with Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) missing nearly two months on the commissioner's exempt list, he had the opportunity start seven games. Hawkins was productive during his time on the field, posting the second-highest tackle total of his career while playing 581 defensive snaps. He's now set to become an unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year, $2.9 million deal with New England last offseason. Hawkins is likely to serve as a reserve safety again in 2025, whether with the Patriots or another team.