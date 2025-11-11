Hawkins (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant in Monday's injury report.

Hawkins likely picked up the injury during the Patriots' 28-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, when he logged six tackles (four solo) while playing 66 of 69 defensive snaps. New England held a walkthrough Monday, so the sixth-year safety will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation ahead of Thursday's AFC East clash against the Jets.