Patriots' Jaylinn Hawkins: Nursing shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hawkins (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant in Monday's injury report.
Hawkins likely picked up the injury during the Patriots' 28-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, when he logged six tackles (four solo) while playing 66 of 69 defensive snaps. New England held a walkthrough Monday, so the sixth-year safety will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation ahead of Thursday's AFC East clash against the Jets.
More News
-
Patriots' Jaylinn Hawkins: Spectacular interception in Week 8•
-
Patriots' Jaylinn Hawkins: Past hamstring issue•
-
Patriots' Jaylinn Hawkins: Inactive in Week 7•
-
Patriots' Jaylinn Hawkins: Questionable to face Titans•
-
Patriots' Jaylinn Hawkins: Still not practicing Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Jaylinn Hawkins: Out for Week 6•