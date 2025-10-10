Hawkins (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Hawkins played through his hamstring injury in New England's Week 5 win over the Bills, recording three total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, across 68 defensive snaps. However, the injury likely worsened during the win, as he began the Patriots' week of practice with consecutive DNPs and has since been ruled out for Sunday's contest. While Hawkins is sidelined in Week 6, Kyle Dugger is expected to step in and start at strong safety.