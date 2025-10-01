Hawkins recorded four tackles (four solo) in New England's win over Carolina on Sunday.

After playing 99 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps across the first three games of the season, Hawkins was in on just 57 percent of the downs against Carolina, as both Kyle Dugger (51 percent) and Dell Pettus (26 percent) played their highest defensive snap rates of the season. Through four contests, Hawkins has recorded 20 tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass breakup, including one interception.