Hawkins totaled 11 tackles (four solo) and a defensed pass in Sunday's Week 15 loss to Buffalo.

Hawkins led New England in tackles in the losing effort. In doing so, he set a season-high mark and reached double digits in stops for the first time this year. Hawkins is up to 62 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, along with four defensed passes (including two interceptions) through 12 games in his second campaign with the Patriots.