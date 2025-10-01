Patriots' Jaylinn Hawkins: Sits out practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hawkins (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
Hawkins played just 57 percent of defensive snaps Week 4 after having been essentially an every-down starter the first three weeks of the regular season. It appears that change in workload was due to injury, making Hawkins' status unclear for Sunday's road divisional matchup against the Bills. He'll likely need to get back on the practice field Thursday and/or Friday to have a chance at playing Week 5.
