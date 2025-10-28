Patriots' Jaylinn Hawkins: Spectacular interception in Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hawkins recorded five tackles (four solo) and an interception during the Patriots' 32-13 win over the Browns on Sunday.
Hawkins was cleared to play Sunday after missing the prior two games due to a hamstring injury. The 2020 fourth-rounder played every single defensive snap and arguably made the play of the game in the third quarter, when he made a one-handed, diving pick on a deep pass intended for Isaiah Bond, which led to a 39-yard touchdown pass from Drake Maye to Kayshon Boutte five plays later. It was Hawkins' second interception of the season, which matches his career high from 2021 and 2022.
