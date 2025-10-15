Patriots' Jaylinn Hawkins: Still not practicing Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hawkins (hamstring) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Hawkins sat out his first game of the year in Week 6 with a nagging hamstring injury, and now his availability for Week 7 is in jeopardy. He'll likely need to return to practice Thursday or Friday to give himself a chance to suit up Sunday at Tennessee.
