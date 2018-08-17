Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Continues strong preseason
Hill rushed for 31 yards on six carries during Thursday's 37-20 win over Philadelphia.
Hill dealt with a leg injury this week, but rebounded to average five yards per touch for the second consecutive week. New England is loaded at running back and Hill hasn't averaged four yards per carry during a full season since his rookie campaign in 2014. If he's able to keep this pace up, however, he could be a valuable powerback to complement the Patriots' collection of shiftier ball carriers.
