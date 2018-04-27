Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Draft brings added competition

Hill has made a good impression with his work during the Patriots' voluntary offseason program, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

When Hill joined the Patriots as a free agent last month, his path to carries was unclear, though his nose for the red zone while with the Bengals in 2015 and 2016 offered hope that the 25-year-old could rebound from an injury-shortened 2017 campaign. The Patriots' first-round selection of running back Sony Michel on Thursday further clouds Hill's potential role with the team and despite the good impression he's made, the 2014 second-rounder seems likely to compete with Gillislee and Brandon Bolden for a depth spot behind roster locks Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White.