Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Exits game with knee injury
Hill was forced out of Sunday's game against the Texans with an apparent right knee injury.
Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Hill did not seem to be putting much pressure on his leg as walked to the medical tent. Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, Hill had carried four times for 25 yards and caught one pass for six yards. Rex Burkhead and James White remain on hand in the Patriots' backfield Sunday, with Sony Michel (knee) having been made inactive in Week 1.
