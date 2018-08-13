Hill walked off the practice field Monday holding on to the back of his right leg, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reports.

Though he didn't retreat to the locker room afterward, Hill didn't take any more handoffs through the rest of the session, making this a situation to monitor in the coming days. Hill, who logged 11 carries for 51 yards and a TD and caught two passes for 14 yards in Thursday's preseason game against Washington, is looking to secure a role in the Patriots' backfield behind roster locks Sony Michel (knee) and Rex Burkhead (undisclosed). His primary competition on that front is Mike Gillislee.