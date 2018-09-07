Hill's smooth transition to the Patriots offense made Mike Gillislee (who opened the 2017 season as the team's No. 1 running back) expendable, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. "He's done a lot of good things to this point, had a good spring and summer," coach Bill Belichick noted of the former Bengal. "He certainly adapted quickly."

Of course, Hill's context is different than Gillislee's was last year, with versatile Rex Burkhead, pass-catching ace James White and promising rookie Sony Michel (knee) -- when healthy -- also on hand. Where Hill fits into the team's deep backfield is that he provides a power element that could translate into a share of opportunities in short-yardage situations. Given the Patriots' tendency to go with game-plan/game-flow specific carry distribution, Hill's weekly production figures to vary. Still, if he ends up emerging as the team's preferred option around the goal line, he could provide a degree of fantasy utility in TD-heavy formats.