Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Healthy and ready to compete

Though Hill is part of a crowded backfield in New England, the 25-year feels up for the competition now that he's addressed the ankle issue that slowed him him prior to undergoing surgery last November, the Providence Journal reports. "I just wasn't myself," Hill noted of his pre-procedure form. "I really didn't have the flexibility and the strength in (the ankle) that I needed to be the back that I wanted to be. I'm glad that I got it done and I can get it back to 100 percent and be the back I know I can be."

Hill is currently flying under the radar, with first-round draft pick Sony Michel looking like a dynamic addition to the Patriots offense. Moreover, Rex Burkhead, James White, Mike Gillislee and Brandon Bolden are also on hand. That said, the 5.1 yards per carry average Hill carved out as a rookie for the Bengals in 2014, coupled with his nose for the end zone (30 TDs over 54 career NFL games) suggest that a healthy Hill can't be ignored and if things break his way, the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder could emerge as a useful cog in New England's running back rotation.