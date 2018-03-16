Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Lands in New England

The Patriots signed Hill (ankle) to a contract Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Hill surprised his previous employer, the Bengals, when he underwent season-ending ankle surgery in early November. The impetus was his upcoming status as a free agent, but upon landing in New England, he joins another backfield populated by Rex Burkhead, James White and Mike Gillislee. Hill is a fair bet to be involved on a weekly basis, but consistency may be difficult to attain due to the situation.