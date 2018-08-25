Hill limped off the field during Friday's preseason game at Carolina, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Hill was taken down via a horse collar tackle prior to leaving the contest. The nature and severity of the injury is unknown, but he was having an impressive preseason, racking up 26 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown to go with two catches for 14 yards.

