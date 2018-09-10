Patriots' Jeremy Hill: May have serious injury
Hill's knee injury may be serious, WEEI.com's Ryan Hannable reports.
Hill was down on the ground for a few minutes after the suffering the injury, and the Patriots were quick to rule him out for the rest of Sunday's game against Houston. The running back then sent out a cryptic tweet, perhaps hinting at a major setback. Hill gained 25 yards on four carries and six yards on one reception in Sunday's 27-20 victory, splitting backfield snaps with Rex Burkhead and James White throughout the first half. An extended absence for Hill might help Burkhead and/or Sony Michel (knee) with workload consistency.
