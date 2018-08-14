Hill (leg) isn't practicing Tuesday, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.

Hill was clutching his right leg when he left the practice field Monday, foreshadowing Tuesday's absence. He built a nice lead on Mike Gillislee with 11 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener, but things could tilt back in Gillislee's favor if Hill doesn't get back on the field soon. With Hill, Sony Michel (knee) and Rex Burkhead (undisclosed) all likely to miss Thursday's preseason game against Philadelphia, the Patriots figure to keep Gillislee and Ralph Webb busy.

More News
Our Latest Stories