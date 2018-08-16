Hill (leg) was not mentioned as one of the Patriots' players missing from warmups prior to Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Unlike the regular season, teams aren't required to submit official inactive lists for exhibition tilts. What is known is that Hill appeared to tweak his leg at practice Monday, so it's unclear what sort of workload awaits him Thursdays, if he is indeed deemed available by New England's coaching staff.