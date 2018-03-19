Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Only gets 150k guaranteed

Hill likely will have to compete for a roster spot, as his one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Patriots only includes $150,000 guaranteed (in the form of a signing bonus), Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Hill's 2017 campaign ended in November when he opted to have ankle surgery, finishing with 37 carries for 116 yards (3.1 average) without any touchdowns in seven games. He had either 222 or 223 carries and at least nine touchdowns in each of his first three seasons in Cincinnati, but had managed just 3.6 yards per carry in 2015 and 3.8 in 2016, after rumbling for 5.2 (1,124 rushing yards) as a rookie second-round pick in 2014. Now four years removed from that big season, Hill will need to make a strong impression in training camp to win a spot on the final roster. He'll likely be competing with Mike Gillislee for a power back role, with the loser potentially becoming a casualty before Week 1. Rex Burkhead and James White appear locked into roster spots, and Brandon Bolden always seems to stick around thanks to his value on special teams. Hill's ankle should be healthy at some point this offseason, if it isn't already.