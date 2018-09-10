Hill was diagnosed Monday with a torn ACL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hill suffered the injury shortly after halftime in Sunday's 27-20 win over Houston, finishing with four carries for 25 yards and one catch for six yards. His absence for the remainder of the season should free up a few more carries for Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel (knee). The Patriots will place Hill on injured reserve, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

More News
Our Latest Stories