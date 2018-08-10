Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Outplays Gillislee in opener
Hill took 11 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 26-17 preseason win over Washington.
With Sony Michel (knee) and Rex Burkhead (undisclosed) both held out, Mike Gillislee got the start but was held to 43 yards on 14 carries, giving Hill the early advantage in what seems to be a battle for one roster spot. Furthermore, Hill didn't get any carries after the third quarter, while Gillislee was still in the game late in the fourth quarter for a botched exchange that was charged as a fumble to quarterback Danny Etling. Hill looks a bit quicker than he did last season, and he mentioned that he's down to 226 pounds, approximately 10 pounds lighter than his playing weight for Cincinnati in 2017, per Kevin Duffy of The Boston Herald.
