Hill (leg) returned to Friday's preseason game against the Panthers, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Hill missed little time before being re-inserted on special teams. He relayed after the game that he was fine and didn't show signs of limping. That's great news for the Patriots, as the 25-year-old has had a solid preseason, accruing 121 yards form scrimmage and one touchdown.

