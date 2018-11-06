Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Undergoes surgery on torn ACL
Hill tweeted Monday that he underwent ACL reconstruction on his right knee.
Hill suffered the ligament tear in his Patriots debut Week 1, ending his fifth pro campaign shortly after it started. The injury marked his second consecutive season-ender, and he waited nearly two months before going under the knife. Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com noted players occasionally push back surgery to "restore muscle strength/range of motion," which appears to have been the track taken by Hill. It'll be interesting to see if the delayed procedure also modifies Hill's recovery timeline, which could now extend into the 2019 season.
More News
-
Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Headed for IR•
-
Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Out for season with torn ACL•
-
Patriots' Jeremy Hill: May have serious injury•
-
Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Fits in well with new team•
-
Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Returns to game after injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.