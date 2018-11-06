Hill tweeted Monday that he underwent ACL reconstruction on his right knee.

Hill suffered the ligament tear in his Patriots debut Week 1, ending his fifth pro campaign shortly after it started. The injury marked his second consecutive season-ender, and he waited nearly two months before going under the knife. Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com noted players occasionally push back surgery to "restore muscle strength/range of motion," which appears to have been the track taken by Hill. It'll be interesting to see if the delayed procedure also modifies Hill's recovery timeline, which could now extend into the 2019 season.

