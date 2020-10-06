Eluemunor (migraine) is out for the remainder of the team's Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs, Greg A. Bedard of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Eluemunor was mysterly absent along the team's offensive line, though this report explains his absence. Justin Herron has taken over his spot at right tackle.
