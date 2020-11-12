The Patriots designated Eluemunor (ankle) for return Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN reports.

Eluemunor has remained out since suffering the injury in Week 5 against the Broncos, but appears closing in on a return. The Texas A&amp;M product tweeted Oct. 21 that he wouldn't miss Week 10's game against his former team, Baltimore, so his return could be coming sooner rather than later.

