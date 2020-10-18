Eluemunor (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos.
It's unclear how Eluemunor suffered the injury, but, he was forced to leave the game during the first quarter. With the Texas A&M product sidelined, look for Justin Herron to take over at right tackle.
More News
-
Patriots' Jermaine Eluemunor: Fully healthy•
-
Patriots' Jermaine Eluemunor: Battling migraine•
-
Patriots' Jermaine Eluemunor: Given original-round RFA tender•
-
Patriots' Jermaine Eluemunor: On track for Week 1•
-
Patriots' Jermaine Eluemunor: Finds new home•
-
Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Leaves practice on cart•