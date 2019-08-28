Patriots' Jermaine Eluemunor: Finds new home
Eluemunor (undisclosed) was traded to the Patriots in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick via the Ravens on Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
A former fifth-round pick, Eluemunor has suited up in 17 career games in the league, to go along with three starts. The Texas A&M product had to be carted off the field during practice Aug. 19, so his new home will likely address his injury status before he suits up in practice. He likely won't start right away, but will provide vital depth to the offensive line.
